Republic Day 2020: Two Girls Who Jumped In River Filled With Crocodiles To Save 12 People To Get Bravery Award

The Indian Council for Child Welfare has announced the names of 10 girls and 12 boys who will be conferred with the National Bravery Awards 2019 on the eve of Republic Day this year.

Two girls from Odisha are among 22 children who will also receive the award. Purnima Giri and Sabita Giri of Nipania village in Kendrapara district had saved the lives of 12 people including five children from drowning after a boat tragedy on January 2019.

The girls who were at their house, after hearing the shrieks of many persons, jumped into the Nipania river, infested with crocodiles. Without caring for their own safety, they swam across the river to rescue the drowning victims and brought them back to safety.

Of the 12 boys two youths, Sartaj Mohidin Mugal, 16, and Mudasir Ashraf, 19 are from Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district who will receive this award for performing acts of valour in Kashmir in 2019.

Venkatesh, 11, from Karnataka, whose viral video of guiding an ambulance carrying a body and relatives of the dead during the flood in August, last year will also be conferred with the award.

Sixteen-year-old Muhammed Muhsin from Kozhikode in Kerala, who drowned while saving three of his friends in the rough sea in April last year, has been chosen for the ICCW Abhimanyu Award posthumously.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the ICCW – Indian Council for Child Welfare – to give due recognition to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to emulate their examples.