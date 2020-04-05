Nashik Police Arrests Alleged BJP Functionary For 'Indecent' Reply On Journalist's Tweet

Ozar Police Station Nashik Gramin, Maharashtra, arrested a 44-year-old man who claims to be a BJP functionary, for writing ludicrous comments while replying to a tweet by a Mumbai based journalist Rashmi Puranik.



The Nashik Rural Police office has identified the accused as Vijayraj Jadhav, a resident of Umarane, and has been arrested under sections 354A, 354D/2 500 509 506 IT ACT 67A of Indian Penal Code.

The journalist tweeted about PM Narendra Modi's initiative on lighting diyas to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak, to which the accused replied with an objectionable language, after which the journalist approached the police.

Jhadav was arrested on Friday night. According to his twitter handle, he is a social media incharge of @BJP4Maharashtra's Nashik district, though the claim has not yet been proved.

He will be presented in front of the court tomorrow, where the court shall decide, either his police remand would be extended or might be sent under Judicial custody or released on bail, subject to the conditions.

Jhadhav's tweet was also reported by various citizens after which it was taken down immediately.