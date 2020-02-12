Shots Fired At AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy, One Volunteer Dead

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, shots were fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav and volunteers as they were returning from a temple visit. Yadav was elected from Mehrauli.

While one volunteer identified as Ashok Mann died, another volunteer, Harinder was injured by bullets.

Naresh Yadav, reacting to the incident, said that it is "unfortunate".

"The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquire properly they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

The attack took place while Naresh Yadav and other volunteers were returning from a temple visit from Mehrauli.

"The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn't the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer)," India Today quoted Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh as saying.

"It appears to be a case of personal enmity as the person who has died was involved in a criminal case. It could well be a case of gang rivalry and not related to the election," a Delhi police source told The Print.

Around six to seven bullet shells were discovered at the crime scene. Police are now involved in further investigation.

"It is also a possibility that the men came for Naresh Yadav but did not know which car he was sitting in before they opened fire. We are exploring all angles," the source added.

After the attack took place, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said: "the law and order situation in the city is terrifying".





