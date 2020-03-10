News

Maharashtra: 62-Yr-Old Man Held For Using Abusive Language Against Modi At Anti-CAA Protest

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 10 March 2020 5:01 AM GMT
Image Credit: Outlook

After an FIR was lodged by local leaders of the BJP, police arrested Sheikh under various provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act including section 294 (Punishment for Obscene Act or Words in Public).

A 62-year-old man from Parbhani in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, the police said.

A video of the accused, identified as Sheikh Gani Sheikh Rehman, purportedly using derogatory language against the PM during the sit-in protest near the Parbhani Collector's office has gone viral, a police official said.

After an FIR was lodged by local leaders of the BJP, police arrested Sheikh under various provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act including section 294 (Punishment for Obscene Act or Words in Public), he said.

