Nagpur: 19-Year-Old Woman Raped, Rod Inserted In Private Part

In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a 52-year-old man from Nagpur's Gondia district, the police said on Monday, January 27.



The girl was employed as a labourer in a spinning mill where Yogilal Rahangdale, the accused, worked as a supervisor. The victim, her brother, the accused, and another girl shared a rented apartment in the area.

On the night of January 21, when the victim was alone in the house, Rahangdale attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, following which the victim fell unconscious, said Inspector Sunil Chavan of the Pardi police station. The accused then raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, Chavan added.

After the victim's brother returned home, the victim informed him about the incident following which they lodged a complaint with the police on January 24. An FIR has been registered at the Pardi police station and the investigation is underway.



