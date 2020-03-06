UK MP Nadia Whittome Calls Delhi Riot 'Systemic Hindutva Violence Sanctioned By Modi Govt'

Nadia Whittome, the Indian-origin Labour Party member of British parliament refused to refer to the recent tide of communal clash in Delhi as "clashes" or "protest".

Don't label the Delhi Pogrom as "clashes" and "protest".



Call it what it is: sustained and systemic Hindutva violence waged on Indian Muslims, sanctioned by the BJP.



The Minister's response? "Protest is a legitimate means of raising issues." pic.twitter.com/ge8DwaiSgR — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) March 3, 2020

She said that the events signify "a continuation of sustained and systemic Hindutva violence waged on Muslims and many minority ethnic communities in India that is sanctioned by Modi's BJP government."

She condemned both the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots in Delhi violence at the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Apart from Nadia, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives also criticised the Indian government and urged the British government to take strict action.

Tory MP Richard Graham said that the videos from the clash revealed "shocking orchestrated sectarian violence" and urged the minister to invite the UK Indian high commissioner to his office to discuss the "deep concerns".

Mirpur-born Labour MP Mohammad Yasin also expressed his concern. "As the BBC recently reported, there is evidence the police are complicit in the latest outbreak of violence in Delhi and encouraging violence against Muslims," he said.

