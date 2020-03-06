News

UK MP Nadia Whittome Calls Delhi Riot 'Systemic Hindutva Violence Sanctioned By Modi Govt'

Navya Singh
Published : 6 March 2020 9:16 AM GMT
UK MP Nadia Whittome Calls Delhi Riot

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Apart from Nadia, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives also criticised the Indian government and urged the British government to take strict action.

Nadia Whittome, the Indian-origin Labour Party member of British parliament refused to refer to the recent tide of communal clash in Delhi as "clashes" or "protest".

She said that the events signify "a continuation of sustained and systemic Hindutva violence waged on Muslims and many minority ethnic communities in India that is sanctioned by Modi's BJP government."

She condemned both the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots in Delhi violence at the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Apart from Nadia, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives also criticised the Indian government and urged the British government to take strict action.

Tory MP Richard Graham said that the videos from the clash revealed "shocking orchestrated sectarian violence" and urged the minister to invite the UK Indian high commissioner to his office to discuss the "deep concerns".

Mirpur-born Labour MP Mohammad Yasin also expressed his concern. "As the BBC recently reported, there is evidence the police are complicit in the latest outbreak of violence in Delhi and encouraging violence against Muslims," he said.

Also Read: 'The Police Told Us To Throw Stones': Resident Who Took Part In Delhi Riots

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Six New Questions In NPR Form Creating

NewsSix New Questions In NPR Form Creating 'Fear' In the Minds of Minorities?

News'Anti-CAA Play Doesn't Cause Disharmony': Bidar Court Grants Bail To School Teachers Charged With Sedition

News'I Don't Want Your Coronavirus In My Country': Singapore Student Faces Racial Attack In London

Maharashtra

NewsMaharashtra's Economy Expected To Grow At 5.7% In 2019-20, Lowest In 8 Years

Special Parent-Teacher Meetings Held In Delhi To Assure Grief-Stricken Families Of Child

NewsSpecial Parent-Teacher Meetings Held In Delhi To Assure Grief-Stricken Families Of Child's Education

Coronavirus Outbreak: Lawmaker

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Lawmaker's Cow Urine Cure Remark Sparks Row In Rajya Sabha