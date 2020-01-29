Minor Girl's Forceful Marriage Averted Over Facebook Post That Alerted Police

A Facebook post prevented the marriage of an 11-year-old girl in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The parents of the minor girl fixed the date and pronounced her marriage even though the child wanted to pursue her education.

The girl's friend in an attempt to stop the event put up a message on the Facebook page of Bengaluru City police requesting to intervene.

When alerted by their counterparts, the Mysuru City Police sprang into action and visited the place at Marballihundi in Mysuru taluk before officials of the department arrived.

The minor girl, however, will be kept in the safe custody of the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Mysuru District Child Protection Officer, in an enquiry, revealed that the girl's parents had cancelled the marriage rescheduled for January 30.

"The marriage had been cancelled before our intervention. But, we will keep her in safe custody in the Girls' Home till the date of her marriage passes off. The girl's parents have been directed to appear before the District Child Welfare Committee and submit an affidavit," said Mysuru District Child Protection Officer Diwakar, reported The Hindu.

The girl whose parents are agricultural labourers had fixed the marriage against the child's will.

The department has assured to keep a watch on the girl and the headmaster of her school has been instructed to ensure she attends classes regularly.

Later, the Mysuru District Police took to social media to spread awareness on the illegality of child marriage in India.

Also Read: Turkey May Introduce 'Marry Your Rapist' Law