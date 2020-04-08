News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Muslim Residents Step In To Cremate Hindu Neighbour In Indore

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 8 April 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Coronavirus Lockdown: Muslim Residents Step In To Cremate Hindu Neighbour In Indore

Image Credits: Madhaw Tiwari TV Anchor/YouTube

Due to the fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the woman’s relatives did not attend or participate in the funeral.

In an exemplary show of communal harmony, Muslim youths in Ranipura, Indore, performed the last rites of their Hindu neighbour, reported The Quint.

The woman, identified as Durga, was a resident of South Ranipura and had died of prolonged illness on Monday, April 6. Her two sons could only reach their residence after her demise due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the woman's relatives did not attend or participate in the funeral. However, the Muslim youth in her neighbourhood came forward and performed the last rites according to the Hindu rituals.

In the pictures of the incident that has surfaced online, the Mulsim youths can be carrying Durga's bier.

In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh last month, several Muslim youths united to cremate and perform the traditional last rites of a Hindu neighbour in Bulandshahar district.

Ravi Shankar was a resident of Anand Vihar area, a primarily Muslim neighbourhood, and had been battling with cancer for a long time.

On Saturday, March 28, the 73-year-old succumbed to the disease. When the relatives could not turn up due to the lockdown restrictions, the Muslim neighbours of the family stepped in and decided to help the family with the last rites.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Coronavirus Lockdown: Muslim Residents Step In To Cremate Hindu Neighbour In Indore

NewsCoronavirus Lockdown: Muslim Residents Step In To Cremate Hindu Neighbour In Indore

COVID-19 Outbreak: Did Bureaucracy Cost India A Robust Pandemic Action Plan?

NewsCOVID-19 Outbreak: Did Bureaucracy Cost India A Robust Pandemic Action Plan?

There Could Be Limited COVID-19 Community Spread In Four Areas Of Northeast Delhi: Experts

NewsThere Could Be Limited COVID-19 Community Spread In Four Areas Of Northeast Delhi: Experts

As Coronavirus Lockdown Enters Last Week Govt Plans To Massively Scale Up Testing

NewsAs Coronavirus Lockdown Enters Last Week Govt Plans To Massively Scale Up Testing

Coronavirus Outburst: What Is PM CARES Fund? What Financial Challenges Lie Ahead?

ExclusiveCoronavirus Outburst: What Is PM CARES Fund? What Financial Challenges Lie Ahead?

COVID-19: Kerala Sets Up South Korea Like Walk-In Kiosk For Testing, Completes COVID-19 Hospital In 4 Days

Good GovernanceCOVID-19: Kerala Sets Up South Korea Like Walk-In Kiosk For Testing, Completes COVID-19 Hospital In 4 Days