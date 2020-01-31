Kerala: Man Assaults Minor Boys For Wearing Skullcaps

Hasan Said (13) and Munas (17), students of a madrasa in Kumbla, Kerala, were assaulted by a man identified as 'Kiran'.

He objected to them wearing skullcaps and shouted at the teenage boys asking them to "Go back to Pakistan".

The incident took place on the night of January 27.

Passersby were able to catch the assailant and hand him over to the police.

The minor victims, who study at Darul Ulum Madrasa at Bambrana in Kumbla, were admitted to Kumbala District Cooperative Hospital.

The boys said they were returning to their residential school after having dinner at a neighbour's house. On their way back, a car pulled over and the man, Kiran, stepped towards them.

They accused Kiran of questioning them over their skullcap. He also asked them if they accepted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or not. He allegedly shouted that they go to Pakistan if they were against the CAA, before assaulting them, Kerala Kaumudi reported.

The police have seized his car, which reportedly had 'deadly weapons'.

Also Read: Broadband Services To Be Restored In Kashmir Only After Creation Of Social Media Firewall





