Delhi: Muslim Man Thrashed On Suspicion Of 'Spreading Coronavirus'

Accused of spreading coronavirus, a Muslim man was beaten up in Delhi earlier this week after he returned to his home in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal.

The 22-year-old has been admitted to a hospital. Three men - Naveen, Prashant and Promod - have been arrested in connection with the incident.

PTI had earlier erroneously reported that the man succumbed to his injuries. According to officials, Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, returned to Delhi in a truck carrying vegetables after staying in Bhopal for 45 days.

He was examined for symptoms of coronavirus at the Azadpur vegetable market, following which he left for his village. Rumour began spreading that he had plans to spread coronavirus, and as he reached his village, he was thrashed in the fields.

He was rushed to LNJP Hospital in Delhi and admitted as a coronavirus suspect. Police said that Ali is stable and recovering at the isolation centre. So far, he has not shown symptoms of COVID-19.

