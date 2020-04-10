News

Delhi: Muslim Man Thrashed On Suspicion Of 'Spreading Coronavirus'

By :  Sumanti Sen  
Delhi   |   Published : 10 April 2020 11:48 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-10T18:11:34+05:30
Delhi: Muslim Man Thrashed On Suspicion Of

Image Credits: News18/Aajkaal

The 22-year-old had returned to his home in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal.

Accused of spreading coronavirus, a Muslim man was beaten up in Delhi earlier this week after he returned to his home in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal.

The 22-year-old has been admitted to a hospital. Three men - Naveen, Prashant and Promod - have been arrested in connection with the incident.

PTI had earlier erroneously reported that the man succumbed to his injuries. According to officials, Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, returned to Delhi in a truck carrying vegetables after staying in Bhopal for 45 days.

He was examined for symptoms of coronavirus at the Azadpur vegetable market, following which he left for his village. Rumour began spreading that he had plans to spread coronavirus, and as he reached his village, he was thrashed in the fields.

He was rushed to LNJP Hospital in Delhi and admitted as a coronavirus suspect. Police said that Ali is stable and recovering at the isolation centre. So far, he has not shown symptoms of COVID-19.

Also Read: Top Five Fake News Targeting Muslim Community Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Hyderabad: Two Manipuri Students Denied Entry Into Supermarket For Being

NewsHyderabad: Two Manipuri Students Denied Entry Into Supermarket For Being 'Foreigners'

COVID-19 Outbreak: ICMR Study Hints At India Entering Community Transmission Stage

NewsCOVID-19 Outbreak: ICMR Study Hints At India Entering Community Transmission Stage

Coronavirus Outbreak: J&K Police Manufacture 3000 Masks For Its Personnel

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: J&K Police Manufacture 3000 Masks For Its Personnel

Anand Mahindra Replaces Plates With Banana Leaves At His Factories To Help Farmers Amid Lockdown

Get InspiredAnand Mahindra Replaces Plates With Banana Leaves At His Factories To Help Farmers Amid Lockdown

Delhi: Muslim Man Thrashed On Suspicion Of

NewsDelhi: Muslim Man Thrashed On Suspicion Of 'Spreading Coronavirus'

Maharashtra: Senior IPS Officer Amitabh Gupta Sent On Compulsory Leave For Allowing DHFL Promoters Wadhawans To Travel Amidst Lockdown

NewsMaharashtra: Senior IPS Officer Amitabh Gupta Sent On Compulsory Leave For Allowing DHFL Promoters Wadhawans To Travel Amidst Lockdown