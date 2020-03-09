Muslim Man Sports Turban On His Wedding To Acknowledge Sikhs' Help During Delhi Riots

To acknowledge the Sikh community's help during the Delhi riots, a Muslim groom and his friends sported a Sikh turban during his wedding ceremony in Gidderbaha on March 1.

Hailing from Fatehgarh Sahib's Panjoli village, Abdul Hakeem and his friends acknowledged the Sikh community's compassion during the communal riots in Northeast Delhi in the last week of February. The Sikhs had given them food and shelter during their difficulties.

A wedding occurred in Giddharbah where a Muslim groom tied a turban in honor of Sikhs helping Muslims in Delhi riots.



The Muslim groom and over 100 plus Muslims in the wedding tied turbans for communal harmony.#DelhiViolance pic.twitter.com/LmprVg0s2y — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alam9) March 5, 2020

"My son-in-law has given a message of communal harmony. A true Muslim is identified not only by his cap, but also by his honesty. In the same vein, a true Sikh's identity is not only his turban but also his Gursikhi," Abdul's father-in-law Saleem Khan told The Tribune.



"People are still congratulating me, as it was a one-of-a-kind gesture. Abdul had told us in advance that he would sport a turban in the honour of Sikhs who rescued Muslims in Delhi and give the message of communal harmony. We were happy with his decision,' he added.

"The bond among people from all communities should remain intact. We must confront them by setting an example of communal harmony, as Abdul has done," a Gidderbaha resident said.

