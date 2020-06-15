News

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Mechanic Develops First Contactless Bell For Temples To Avoid Touch

Nehru Khan, a mechanic from Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh has helped the temple authorities in installing a sensor in the bells in the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   15 Jun 2020 8:56 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-15T14:29:37+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
The Ministry of Home Affairs on June 8, allowed all the religious institutions across India to reopen their doors to the general public after over two months of being in lockdown due to COVID-19.

The standard operating procedures prohibited priests and devotees from ringing the temple bells, however, a Muslim mechanic has found an innovative way of ensuring that temple bells in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh can ring without being touched amid the coronavirus scare.


Nehru Khan, a mechanic from Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh has helped the temple authorities in installing a sensor in the bells in the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple.

The sensor gets activated if a devotee's hand is around a foot and half from the bell, ringing the temple bell without actually touching it. "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard," he said, reported ANI.

The bell works on proximity sensor (able to detect the presence of nearby objects without physical contact), he added.

"It's a contact-less bell. It rings just when any devotee or priest gesticulates at ringing the bell from a distance of feet and half. This is an ultimate gift to our temple from Nehru Khan, who truly represents the pluralistic fabric that our country is proud of," said Kailash Pandit, the head priest of the Pashupatinath temple, reported The New Indian Express.

Netizens lauded the innovation, praised him for coming up with a solution that solves religious issues amid the coronavirus scare.


Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

