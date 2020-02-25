News

Delhi Violence: Disturbing Image Of Muslim Man Beaten-Up By Mob Goes Viral

Published : 25 Feb 2020
Muslim Man Beaten

Image Credit: Navodaya Times

The photo shows a Muslim man in white clothes hunched over with his hands over his head as a group of men beats him.

At least 17 people including a Delhi Police Head Constable have died in the violence that have swept north-east Delhi since Sunday evening.

Soon after violent clashes broke in the national capital yesterday, a number of disturbing images surfaced online. One of these was that of mob wielding sticks on a Muslim man in Chandbagh opposite Bhajanpura.

The photo shows a Muslim man in white clothes hunched over with his hands over his head as a group of men beats him. His clothes are covered in blood. In different images of the incident, the man can be seen bleeding profusely from his head.

In their article, Reuters captioned the image, taken by Reuters Photographer Danish Siddiqui, as: "People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24, 2020."

The image soon went viral on social media.

Sharing the image on Twitter, noted journalist Rana Ayyub wrote, "A Reuters witness saw at least one Muslim man and a burqa-clad woman beaten by dozens of pro-law protesters with sticks and iron rods. Hey @realDonaldTrump this is in the city that is hosting you tonight."

Author and law professor shared the image on Twitter, calling it "Islamophobia in India."

Some users also compared the image to the 2002 Gujarat riots.


Also Read: Delhi Violence: Motormouth BJP Leaders Continue To Spew Hatred, Enjoy Party Immunity Despite Repeated Provocative Speeches

