Delhi Violence: Disturbing Image Of Muslim Man Beaten-Up By Mob Goes Viral

At least 17 people including a Delhi Police Head Constable have died in the violence that have swept north-east Delhi since Sunday evening.

Soon after violent clashes broke in the national capital yesterday, a number of disturbing images surfaced online. One of these was that of mob wielding sticks on a Muslim man in Chandbagh opposite Bhajanpura.

The photo shows a Muslim man in white clothes hunched over with his hands over his head as a group of men beats him. His clothes are covered in blood. In different images of the incident, the man can be seen bleeding profusely from his head.

In their article, Reuters captioned the image, taken by Reuters Photographer Danish Siddiqui, as: "People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24, 2020."

The image soon went viral on social media.

Sharing the image on Twitter, noted journalist Rana Ayyub wrote, "A Reuters witness saw at least one Muslim man and a burqa-clad woman beaten by dozens of pro-law protesters with sticks and iron rods. Hey @realDonaldTrump this is in the city that is hosting you tonight."

A Reuters witness saw at least one Muslim man and a burqa-clad woman beaten by dozens of pro-law protesters with sticks and iron rods. Hey @realDonaldTrump this is in the city that is hosting you tonight

https://t.co/RgN9SSfeNG — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 24, 2020

Author and law professor shared the image on Twitter, calling it "Islamophobia in India."

Islamophobia in #India:



- Denying citizenship to Muslim immigrants

- Stripping citizenship from undocumented Muslims

- Police violence against unarmed protestors

- Mob violence emboldened by Modi's policy



Image from today in Delhi: @dansiddiqui pic.twitter.com/hxgD5b8Fd3 — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 25, 2020

Some users also compared the image to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Similarity between Gujarat 2002 and Delhi 2020 #DelhiRiots #DelhiCAAClashes



❌Violence sponsored by Gujarat duo

❌Police hand in glove with Rioters

❌Blame pinned on Victims, not Rioters pic.twitter.com/CljdaagqW4 — RKHuria (@rkhuria) February 25, 2020