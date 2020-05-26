Maharashtra: Muslim Organisation Lights Hindu Man's Pyre After Family Refuses To Perform Last Rites

Muslim youths from a local organisation in Maharashtra's Akola lit the pyre of a 78-year-old Hindu man whose family refused to perform his last rites last week. The man reportedly died of a heart attack.

The deceased's wife is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Akola Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Prashant Rajurkar, head of the sanitation department of the Akola Municipal Corporation told The Indian Express: "The man's son, who lives in Nagpur, refused to accept the body and perform the funeral. So, a local Muslim organisation, Akola Kutchhi Memon Jamaat, took over the responsibility. On Sunday, some Muslim men lit the pyre at the crematorium."

Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh said, "The wife of the deceased man was admitted to GMCH on May 23 around 4 pm. We took her swab as she was symptomatic. The dean of GMCH received a message around 6.30 pm that the man had collapsed at home. An ambulance was sent but he was dead. The wife's report came out positive on the morning of May 24. As per protocol, they don't take a swab from a dead body but swabs of close relatives are taken. So, reports are awaited."

Akola is one of the largest COVID-19 hotspots in Maharashtra, with over 400 positive cases and at least 25 deaths.

"After Akola reported its first death, we decided to perform funerals for those whose families are unable to do so. We had permission from the parents for the first one. Since then, we have performed 60 funerals, of which 21 were of COVID-19 patients. Five of these were of Hindus," said Javed Zakeria, president of the Muslim organisation.

"Sunday's funeral has angered some people. They are upset that the name of the deceased is out in the public domain, and the son is upset because of the media coverage," he added.

His volunteers wore protective gear throughout the work as they lit the pyre. The deceased's son could not be contacted.

While Rajurkar did not attend the funeral himself, he paid Rs 5,000 for the ceremony.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Muslim Residents Step In To Cremate Hindu Neighbour In Indore