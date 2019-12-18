Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze
Prashasti Awasthi Delhi
December 18th, 2019 / 12:21 PM / Updated 9 hours ago
Image Credit: BJP4Delhi Instagram
BJP’s Instagram handle, bjp4delhi, released a cartoon that shows AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and a man sporting Muslim attire – a skull cap, a green scarf around his shoulder, and a long beard- setting a bus on fire, with a lady is trapped inside.
This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a controversial remark on the instigators of the student protest in an election rally said, “people who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV… They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.”
The illustration posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell has gone all out to paint a minority community as violent.
It shows a Muslim man holding a burning log in his hands, while, Kejriwal is holding a can of kerosene. Together they set ablaze a bus (named Delhi), while, the Delhi Police tries to douse the fire. A placard of “we oppose CAA” is lying on the street precariously.
The illustration soon went viral and left the netizens divided. Some praised the cartoon, while others raised objections, calling it communal.
The illustration came a week after a photo from Assam protest that went viral, where a brahmin man laid bare to show his “janeu” (a sacred thread worn by high-caste Hindus) to policemen. The powerful photo busted the myth that the protests are being carried out by the members of a certain community only.
The Logical Indian Take
We, at The Logical Indian, believe that painting the protests as communal, dilutes the seriousness of the issue. At a time when Indians all across are speaking up against the Citizenship Act, the ruling party’s duty is to engage with its electorate and not discredit it.
Also Read: “He Wanted To Make His Mother Proud As A Musician” Father Of Class IX Assam Student Shot By Police
Contributors
Written by : Prashasti Awasthi
Edited by : Shweta Kothari