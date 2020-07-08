Five people including the main accused have been arrested for allegedly "kidnapping and raping" 13-year-old Mumbai, police said.

In separate raids at Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the police on Monday, July 6, arrested the 22-year-old main accused, who was a Facebook friend of the survivor, and rescued the girl.

The girl's mother filed a complaint after she went missing from her home on July 1. The minor was in touch with the accused on Facebook, investigations revealed. Following the complaint, police teams were dispatched to Jhalwad in Rajasthan and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to track them down.

The police then arrested five people and rescued the girl, NDTV reported.

Interrogation revealed that the main accused, with the help of his aides, kidnapped the girl and took her to Rajasthan amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Despite the lockdown norms, the vehicle that the accused used was not intercepted anywhere along the way.

The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.

