Mumbai: Railway Official Books 70-Year-Old Woman's Ticket To Home After Son Abandons Her

Railway officers in Mumbai, assisted a 70-year-old woman reach her home by booking her a train ticket to Delhi for May 31.

Leelawati Kedarnath Dubey came to Mumbai four months ago to take care of her ailing elder son who is an autorickshaw driver . However, after recovering from ill health he not only refused to look after his mother but also started thrashing her and repeatedly asked her to leave their house.



"I used to pay my son for the food I ate. He abused me and used to hit me. For three months he constantly asked me to leave the house and then kicked me out," said Leelawati in a report to Hindustan Times.

After months of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her own son and daughter-in-law, she was finally thrown out of their house. With a resolve to return to her native place in Delhi, the Mayur Vihar resident resorted to walking to the station on her own.

After walking for 13 kilometres from Mumbai's Mahul Gaon to Bandra Terminus on May 30, Leelawati took refuge under a tree outside the station. With no money at hand, the old woman was survived by the biscuits, rice, and water offered to her by the relief workers outside the terminus.

"I walked all the way. I had no option and I did not know where to go. I had no money. I was very hungry and thirsty. A truck provided me with some biscuits and water," said Leelawati in a report to Hindustan Times.

After hours of confinement under the tree, the railway authorities were alerted about her presence outside the station and they came to her rescue. Indian Railway Traffic Service officer and senior divisional railway officer, Suhani Mishra of Western Railway along with her team of sub-inspector protection force of the Railway Protection Force, Jeetendra Jat approached her.

Leelawati was taken to the waiting room of Bandra Terminus and provided with food and shelter. Mishra also went ahead and booked a confirmed AC train ticket to Delhi. Leelawati, who left for Delhi on May 31, was also assured that the Delhi station officials will take her to her younger's son house.



