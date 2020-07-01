Mumbai: Railways To Operate 350 Local Trains From Today

On June 30, Indian Railways decided to expand the local train services in the city to 350 from July 1, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, informed.



According to a report by LiveMint, from July 1, the Central Railway and Western Railway will run additional 150 and 148 local services, respectively, in Mumbai, the Railways said in a statement.

The statement added that the number of services may be modified owing to the requirement to ensure social distancing norms.

"Essential staff including those of Centre, IT, defence, Raj Bhavan will be allowed on these local trains currently and with no general passengers yet," Goyal said.

These trains will halt at major stations only for both the fast locals and in the harbour line.

Both the railway zones that cater to Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services, for essential staff only identified by the state government, back on June 15.

Can You Board These Trains?

The statement also said that in addition to the essential staff, other categories defined by Ministry of Home Affairs such as defence staff, other employees of Central Government can also travel for work purposes in the local trains.

Essential staff including employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT (Mumbai Port Trust), Judiciary, Defence and Raj Bhavan are allowed to board the local trains.

Guidelines For Travel For Essential Staff

ID cards of essential staff, as identified by the State Government are mandatory for entry into stations. Later, the staff will be issued QR based E-passes.

The state government has been appealed to ensure all travellers are medically fit and do not come from a containment zone.

About 700 are to be allowed per train to maintain social distancing norms in the caches.

When Will The Trains Run?

The trains will run from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes.

