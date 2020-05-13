News

Allot Non-Policing Duties To Other Govt Employees, Police Are Under Pressure: Bombay HC

The court also directed the state government to ensure adequate safeguards are provided for the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   13 May 2020 11:28 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-13T17:06:21+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Allot Non-Policing Duties To Other Govt Employees, Police Are Under Pressure: Bombay HC

Image Credit: Indian Express

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday said that the "police machinery is under great stress and strain" and ordered the Maharashtra government to relieve those personnel who are engaged in COVID-19 duties, with any other "off-duty public servants".

"Police personnel are deployed everywhere. They're even asked to handle applications for travel passes," Justice Ghuge observed.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge said that if stranded people want to return to their native states amid the lockdown, then off-duty employees of the revenue department, who are less than 50 years of age, could be put on duty to facilitate their movement. The move would reduce the pressure on the overburdened state police personnel.

The court also directed the state government to ensure adequate safeguards are provided for the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The court also pointed at the threats faced by a staff nurse, who works at Aurangabad district general hospital, and her family, alerting the authorities against the accused.

The local people in the district had threatened to assault the husband and son of the staff nurse if they did not leave the neighbourhood, as they were suspected of spreading COVID-19.

The threats later stopped after the local police administration intervened in the matter.

Also Read: MP Govt Launch "FIR At Doorstep" Scheme On Pilot Basis

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian