Allot Non-Policing Duties To Other Govt Employees, Police Are Under Pressure: Bombay HC

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday said that the "police machinery is under great stress and strain" and ordered the Maharashtra government to relieve those personnel who are engaged in COVID-19 duties, with any other "off-duty public servants".

"Police personnel are deployed everywhere. They're even asked to handle applications for travel passes," Justice Ghuge observed.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge said that if stranded people want to return to their native states amid the lockdown, then off-duty employees of the revenue department, who are less than 50 years of age, could be put on duty to facilitate their movement. The move would reduce the pressure on the overburdened state police personnel.

The court also directed the state government to ensure adequate safeguards are provided for the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The court also pointed at the threats faced by a staff nurse, who works at Aurangabad district general hospital, and her family, alerting the authorities against the accused.

The local people in the district had threatened to assault the husband and son of the staff nurse if they did not leave the neighbourhood, as they were suspected of spreading COVID-19.

The threats later stopped after the local police administration intervened in the matter.

Also Read: MP Govt Launch "FIR At Doorstep" Scheme On Pilot Basis