Four people including two girls fell in the Vakola Nallah in Santacruz East after a house collapsed due to heavy rains at around 11:30 am on  August 4.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   5 Aug 2020 11:29 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-05T17:03:36+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Mumbai Rains: 2 Dead, 1 Rescued From Santacruz Drain, Local Trains Suspended

Image Credit: Static India

Mumbai received heavy rains and water logging on August 4 as Indian Meteorological Department issued a weather alert asking citizens to remain indoors on August 4 and August 5. This is the heaviest spell of rain in the financial capital since 2005, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said.

Four people including two girls fell in the Vakola Nallah in Santacruz East after a house collapsed due to heavy rains at around 11:30 am on  August 4. One girl was rescued by Mumbai Police and shifted to VN Desai Hospital, however one female and two girls are still missing.

Roads in areas such as Goregaon, King Circle, Hindmata, Dadar, Shivaji Chowk, Shell Colony, Kurla ST Depot, Bandra Talkies, Sion Road have been flooded.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked all offices to remain shut barring essential services. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted over 56 bus routes in the city.

Multiple landslides were reported along the Western Express Highway in Kandivali due to incessant rains. Operations at the Mumbai airport have also been affected due to heavy rain.

One person was electrocuted and died on the spot amid heavy rainfall in Thane. Commuters were stranded at Kalyan station after train services were suspended due to water-logging on tracks after incessant rainfall on August 4.

Mithi river had swelled up on August 5 due to heavy rains, breaching the danger mark level.

