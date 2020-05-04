News

Mumbai Doc 'Sexually Assaults' Male COVID-19 Patient, Case Registered

The 34-year-old doctor who allegedly assaulted a male COVID-19 patient in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital has been placed under home quarantine, instead of being arrested, due to fears of contracting the infection.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   4 May 2020 8:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-04T14:38:23+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
A 34-year-old doctor who allegedly assaulted a male COVID-19 patient in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital has been placed under home quarantine instead of being arrested, due to fears of contracting the infection.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 9:30 AM. Agripada police have said that the accused has been put under quarantine inside his home in an apartment block in Thane. He is being monitored.

The accused has been sacked by the hospital.

"The doctor was on his first day of duty, having joined the previous day. Following the receipt of information of misconduct and as per protocol, the administration immediately informed the police. The services of the doctor were terminated," stated the hospital.

On the basis of a complaint from the hospital''s HR head, a case has been registered under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life), News18 reported.

"We have registered the case on the basis of what the HR manager has said in his statement. He told us that the accused was interviewed on April 28 and 29 following which he was hired by the hospital, and April 30 was his first day at work. He committed the offence on the second day," a police officer said.

