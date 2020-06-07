Humanity Above All: Mumbai Cop Starts Free Ambulance Service To Ferry Patients To Hospital

In an exemplary show of humanity, a Mumbai cop turned his van into an ambulance helping patients get to the hospital absolutely free of cost.

Witnessing a shortage of ambulances in the city of Mumbai leading to the untimely death of many, Constable Tejas Sonawane took it upon himself to provide an ambulance service to the people in need of treatment.

After the completion of his police duty, this man drives around his friend's Omni van and ferries patients to nearby hospitals to seek medical help. The ambulance has two compartments, one each for COVID and for non-COVID patients.

The benevolent cop has already taken six patients to various hospitals from Cuff Parde. Sonawane had first approached senior police inspector Rajkumar Dongre of Cuffe Parade police station and with his help, he managed to get permission from DCP Sangramsinh Nishandar to start an ambulance service.

In a report to the Mumbai Mirror, the cop said "I brought the van from a friend and turned it into an ambulance at my own expense. I have till now transported six patients, including a pregnant woman from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in Cuffe Parade to Cama hospital, and the rest to Nair and JJ hospitals".

The efforts of the constable were lauded by the Mumbai Police. "We are proud of Sonawane and will help him in every possible way," the DCP said.

The 'Omni'-Present COVID Warrior!



Healthcare workers come in all get-ups. Some wear aprons; while others, Khaki - just like PC Tejesh Sonawane from Cuffe Parade PStn.



He has been ferrying the needy to medical aid in his modified 'Omni'-Ambulance for free.#AamhiDutyVarAahot pic.twitter.com/QX2f7nGVTm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 4, 2020

Constable Tejas Sonawane was provided with PPE kits, gloves, masks by the senior police officials, everything needed to enhance his safety as he sets out to help patients risking his own life.

