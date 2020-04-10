Mumbai: Trying To Escape Checking During Lockdown, Biker Drags Cop For 50 Metres

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old policeman was dragged for around 50 metres by a biker who tried to escape checking during the lockdown in south Mumbai on Thursday, April 9.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 7:30 am when motorcyclist Khajabi Shaikh Naim dragged Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vijendra Dhurat.

Inspector Dhurat with a team of policemen was on duty, screening vehicles at P D'mello road on the Eastern Freeway near Dongri, when a two-wheeler was told to stop as the officials found something suspicious about the motorcyclist.

However, the rider did not pay attention to the warning and continued to ride, tried crossing the checkpoint when API Dhurat held the rear-seat panel in order to catch hold of him and stop him.

The biker did not stop, dragging the cop up to a few meters.

Reportedly, Khajabi lost control of the bike and slipped, both the biker and cop fell on the ground.

While officer Dhurat suffered injuries, the violator was taken into custody and later sent to a hospital for treatment. Presently, Khajabi is out of danger, reported NDTV.

The motorcyclist was arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

A number of incidents of people resorting to violence against the policemen amid the coronavirus lockdown have surfaced in the last few days.

According to an NDTV report, two cops on lockdown duty were attacked by a mob in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Another report said that a group of 25 persons were held in Odisha's Cuttack after they allegedly pelted stones at the cops on lockdown duty. Reportedly, the police officials had asked them not to violate the shutdown, to go back to their houses.

Also Read: Top Five Fake News Targeting Muslim Community Amid Nationwide Lockdown