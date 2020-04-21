Mumbai: Over 50 Journalists Test Positive For COVID-19

Around 53 journalists, including reporters, cameramen, photojournalists, in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, out of the 171 samples tested by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the weekend.

The samples were collected at a special camp held by the BMC last week for journalists working in the field, where some of them were fortunately asymptomatic and have been quarantined for now.

While speaking to the Anadolu Agency, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Luv Aggarwal, called the development 'unfortunate'. "We strongly request all journalists to follow protection during their call of duty. We will be following the sampling criteria - anyone who needs to be tested will be tested," he said as quoted by the agency.

In the same regard, The Mumbai Press Club wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressing grief over the lack of any protective gear, insurance for these frontline personnel, however daily reports and visuals are expected, risking their lives and limb.

The letter also mentioned the initiative carried out by the club to provide some logistic support as well as accident insurance, but won't suffice enough and have therefore requested the government to take immediate relief action, as news media fall under one of the 'essential services'. They have also requested the government to categorize working journalists to be brought under the same umbrella with a cover of over Rs 50 lakh.