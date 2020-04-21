News

Mumbai: Over 50 Journalists Test Positive For COVID-19

The Mumbai Press Club wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, expressing grief over the lack of any protective gear, insurance for these frontline personnel, however daily reports and visuals are expected, risking their lives and limb.

The Logical Indian Crew
21 April 2020 12:00 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-21T18:17:26+05:30
Written By : Devyani Madaik | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Mumbai: Over 50 Journalists Test Positive For COVID-19

Image Credits: Hindi Samachar

Around 53 journalists, including reporters, cameramen, photojournalists, in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, out of the 171 samples tested by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the weekend.

The samples were collected at a special camp held by the BMC last week for journalists working in the field, where some of them were fortunately asymptomatic and have been quarantined for now.
While speaking to the Anadolu Agency, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Luv Aggarwal, called the development 'unfortunate'. "We strongly request all journalists to follow protection during their call of duty. We will be following the sampling criteria - anyone who needs to be tested will be tested," he said as quoted by the agency.
In the same regard, The Mumbai Press Club wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressing grief over the lack of any protective gear, insurance for these frontline personnel, however daily reports and visuals are expected, risking their lives and limb.
The letter also mentioned the initiative carried out by the club to provide some logistic support as well as accident insurance, but won't suffice enough and have therefore requested the government to take immediate relief action, as news media fall under one of the 'essential services'. They have also requested the government to categorize working journalists to be brought under the same umbrella with a cover of over Rs 50 lakh.
In the interim, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pendenkar has self-quarantined in the wake of interacting with some journalists who were tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Also Read: West Bengal: At Least 20 Cops Injured In Clash With Locals Over Coronavirus Victim's Burial

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Indian Army To Categorize Returning Personnel Under Red, Yellow, Green Categories For Effective COVID-19 Screening

NewsIndian Army To Categorize Returning Personnel Under Red, Yellow, Green Categories For Effective COVID-19 Screening

ICICI Bank Confirms $100 Mn Exposure To Troubled Singapore Oil Trader That Hid $800 Mn Losses

Latest NewsICICI Bank Confirms $100 Mn Exposure To Troubled Singapore Oil Trader That Hid $800 Mn Losses

Health'It's More Safe Here': Italian Tourist In Kerela After Recovery From COVID-19

Mumbai: Over 50 Journalists Test Positive For COVID-19

NewsMumbai: Over 50 Journalists Test Positive For COVID-19

Chennai: Mob Protests Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of COVID-19, Attack Ambulance, Injures Staff

NewsChennai: Mob Protests Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of COVID-19, Attack Ambulance, Injures Staff

West Bengal: At Least 20 Cops Injured In Clash With Locals Over Coronavirus Victim

NewsWest Bengal: At Least 20 Cops Injured In Clash With Locals Over Coronavirus Victim's Burial