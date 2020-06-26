After Mumbai's Famous 'Pani Puri Wala' Dies Of COVID-19 Residents Raise Fund For Family

Mumbai residents came forward to help the family of famous "Bisleri Pani Puri Wala" after he died of coronavirus last month.

Bhagwati Yadav had been selling the popular snack for over 46 years at Napean Sea Road. He stood out with his high standards for hygiene and use of bottled water for preparing the edibles.

His death united the residents of the area who came up with an initiative to raise money for their favourite pani puri seller's family, to help them tide over an untimely death and unannounced financial crisis. He is survived by his wife and a daughter who reportedly stay at a village near Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.



"For 46 years, Yadavji always put our health first by serving "Bisleri" pani puri. And his generosity knew no bounds as he would never shy away from handing out "Ek extra puri," a statement on the crowdsourcing platform Ketto read.

"While we can try to find another snacking spot, his family will gravely miss a loving father, husband, and provider. They need our support. That's why we've created this page for you to contribute whatever you feel fit. And will make sure your generosity reaches his wife and his daughter Kusum," the statement added.

Through their crowdsourcing platform, the residents have already raised more than two lakh out of the Rs 5 lakh goal that they have set at Ketto.org.

The residents said that they knew he was the sole earner of the family and they have been in touch with his daughter.

According to NDTV, the daughter said that she was overwhelmed to witness such selfless support and people's love for her father. "Several of his customers have come forward to help us. Especially Girish Agarwal sir, who started the initiative on the crowdsourcing platform, has helped us a lot," she said.

