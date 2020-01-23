Mumbai Is 'Maximum City': Mall, Multiplexes, Eateries To Remain Open 24x7

'Mumbai 24 hours', an initiative of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will finally see the light of the day.

The Shiv Sena led coalition government has amended the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Condition) Act, 2017, which covers hotels, malls and restaurants.

According to the amended act, Food courts, shops and cafes in malls and mill compounds in non-residential areas in the city can now remain open for 24 hours from January 27.

Malls, ultiplexes, shops and restaurants can stay open 24x7 in Mumbai from Jan 26. - Min. @AUThackeray #Mumbai24x7 pic.twitter.com/t4DuwoSwuY — Ashish Padhyar (@ashish_sena) January 17, 2020

"I had first moved the idea in 2013. The previous government cleared the proposal in 2017, but it was never implemented for reasons unknown to me. But today, we have decided to go ahead with it from January 27," The Hindu quoted Thackeray as saying.

In the first phase of implementation, the venture will be launched across gated spaces and non-residential areas that have their own CCTV surveillance and parking facilities, and where decibel levels can be curtailed.

"The malls and compounds have their own parking areas, CCTVs, noise control rules and security arrangements. This will help create jobs, increase revenue and as well as confirm the status of the Mumbai that of a city which never sleeps," said Thackeray.

However, the principal opposition party in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised the move calling night-life against Indian culture'. "Allowing restaurants, bars and pubs to stay open round the clock could increase the incidents of rapes in the city," said BJP leader Raj Purohit.

The excise rules remain unchanged in the state, and that bars and pubs which serve alcohol cannot stay open after 1.30 am.

"This is not mandatory to all shops, but those who want to remain open for 24 hours can do so. They will have to have to follow labour laws by bringing in workers in three shifts. The establishments can either have private security or can pay Mumbai police for it. There will be no violation of law or peace as it will be done in non-residential areas," he said.

The lanes near the Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point will be made available solely for food trucks.

On being asked about the BJP's opposition to 'Mumbai 24x7', Thackeray stated that the present government is implementing what was sanctioned way back in 2017.

Citing the London's 'night economy', that added five billion pounds to the state tourism Thackeray stated that the government's decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing 5 lakh people working in the service sector.

Unlike other major cities of India which have access to unlimited space but limited active hours, Mumbai has little scope to expand further, therefore it must capitalise on existing resources by keeping them open longer.

Restauranteurs hailed the government's move and said that it will help in boosting tourism.

''This initiative will help make a successful global tourist hub,'' India Retailing quoted Hotel & Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), Gurbaxish Singh, as saying.

"We welcome this move by the government. It will boost tourism and employment, and it will pave the way for more business, especially on the weekends, and we are glad we will literally be a city that never sleeps. This is what Mumbai is known for." said Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head, Hitchki and Bayroute.

But according to Sachin Dhanawade, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited while the concept of 24×7 in Mumbai, 'Maximum city', is appreciated, feedback must be taken and analysed from the retail partners.

The move is said to generate 25 per cent employment. Currently, Mumbai has five lakh people hired directly in the service industry. The move might help the number grow exponentially and would also help in boosting the secondary industries and the supply chains.

With the places remaining open at night, they are said to have either private or police security. This might help in creating a safe environment, especially for women who work at night.

