Madhya Pradesh: Couple Attacked, Woman Gang-Raped By Four In Barwani, Case Registered

In a shocking incident, a couple was allegedly attacked and a 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Thursday, July 16.

The couple was threatened and the attackers even robbed them of Rs 24,000.

The crime took place on July 14, when the couple was travelling on a motorcycle and had stopped when the woman went to a nearby forested area, additional superintendent of police Sunita Rawat said.

When she did not return for a very long time, the woman's husband went to find that she was surrounded by the accused, who tied him up and raped his wife in front of him, the official said.

The couple filed a police complaint on July 15. The police assured that the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Khargone range deputy inspector general of police Tilak Singh and Indore range inspector general of police Vivek Sharma on Thursday visited the crime scene and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

