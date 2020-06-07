MP: 80-Yr-Old Man Allegedly Tied To Hospital Bed After Failing To Make Payment, CM Assures Justice

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, an 80-year-old man was found tied to a bed at a hospital after he allegedly failed to pay the hospital bill. The incident received massive public outrage, prompting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take note and assure justice.

"The culprits will not be spared," the CM assured of strict action against those responsible.

शाजापुर के एक अस्पताल में वरिष्ठ नागरिक के साथ क्रूरतम व्यवहार का मामला संज्ञान में आया है। दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा, सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जायेगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 6, 2020

"A case of cruelty with a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has come to notice. The culprits will not be spared, strict action will be taken," CM Chouhan tweeted.

The elderly man was brought to Shajapur District Hospital after he complained of a stomach ailment earlier in the week. The patient was allegedly tied to the hospital bed when his family members failed to pay a fee of Rs 11,000 for his treatment at the City Hospital in Shajapur and requested the administration to discharge him.

"We had deposited a bill of Rs 5,000 at the time of admission but when the treatment took a few more days, we did not have the money to pay the bill," his daughter said.

As per reports, his daughter had was unable to settle the total bill even after she made some deposits.

Madhya Pradesh: An 80-yr-old man found tied to bed with rope at a hospital in Shajapur allegedly over non-payment of hospital bill. Dist Collector says,'We've sent a team to hospital to investigate matter. Police probe on. Report awaited. Action will be taken accordingly.'(06.06) pic.twitter.com/fWaY4nIi5z — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

The hospital however, has denied all allegations, claiming that the man was having convulsions and was tied down for his safety. "We tied him so that he could not hurt himself," one of the doctors said.

The doctors also claimed that the hospital had waived off the elderly man's bill on "humanitarian grounds".

After the incident came to light, a team was sent to the hospital to probe the matter and a police investigation is underway. "The report is awaited. Action will be taken accordingly," Virendra Singh Rawat, Shajapur district collector said.

