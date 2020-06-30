"Too Dark To Investigate": MP Police Waits Overnight To Take Down 15-Yr-Old's Body Who Died By Hanging

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur allegedly waited overnight to bring down the body of a teen who had ended his life by suicide. Justifying the delay in action, the cops claimed that it was too dark for them to begin the investigation.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a 15-year-old boy ended his own life after an upper-caste family living in his village asked him to pay Rs 10,000 following a small dispute, Times Now reported.

On the day of the tragic incident, the deceased's father said that he wanted the village panchayat to intervene and act but all his requests fell on deaf ears.

He also said that his son was allegedly thrashed by upper-caste villagers.



On Saturday, disturbed about the incident, the boy came back home and allegedly hanged himself in his room.

Informed about the incident, the local police sent two constables to the deceased's home.

However, the cops saw the body but did not take it down.

The deceased's father said, "I don't know if my son was dead or alive. But the cops left and the body hanging the whole night."

