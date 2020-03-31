MP Constable Walks 450 Km To Join Duty Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

A 22-year-old police constable walked for nearly 20 hours, covering a journey of 450-km, from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty amid the nationwide lockdown.

A sense of responsibility during the testing times and commitment towards work motivated Digvijay Sharma to find a way to reach the police station where he was posted for now.

The Rajgarh police praised Digvijay's determination and advised him to rest for a few days as his legs got sore after walking for long hours on foot.

The young constable reportedly said that he was on a leave from March 16 to March 23 as he had to appear for his graduation exams in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

However, the exams were not conducted and he was stranded due to the lockdown.

According to reports, Digvijay said, "I contacted my boss - Pachor police station inspector - and told him that I want to join duty during these testing times. He advised me against it as there was no transport facility available."

Digvijay decided on covering the distance on foot despite his family advising him not to do so.

"I started my journey on foot from Etawah on March 25 morning. I walked for nearly 20 hours during my journey in which I took lifts from people on motorbikes and reached Rajgarh on Saturday night. I subsequently informed my boss about my arrival," he said.

Describing his 20-hour long journey, Digvijay said he did not eat anything for some time, but later some social organisations who were feeding the migrant workers on the highway provided him food.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said he gave the constable a letter of appreciation for his commitment and dedication towards work during such challenging times.

"I am going to write to the state Director General of Police, requesting him to give the constable a letter of appreciation," the SP added.

