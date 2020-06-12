Baba Who Claim To Cure COVID-19 By 'Kissing Hand' Dies Of The Disease, Infects 24 Followers

In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, a godman named Aslam Baba who claimed that COVID-19 cannot enter his body and he cure his patients, especially women by kissing their hands, succumbed to the deadly virus on June 4.

Nodal officer Dr Pramod Prajapati said that 24 people who were in contact with the baba have been infected and fell prey to the superstitious activity.

The district currently has 46 active patients and four people have died so far, media reported.

As on Wednesday, there were 10,049 coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh while the number of deaths stood at 427.

The Logical Indian Take

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to engulf the world and claim lives. At a time like these, it is our duty to take any claims of COVID-19 cure or vaccine with a pinch of salt.

The health department has made repeated announcements cautioning the public not to fall for rumours about any possible cure for the deadly virus, including self-medication, witchcraft or drinking cow urine to ward off the virus.

Your source of information on COVID-19 precautions, medication and vaccine should be government bodies or reliable media houses.

