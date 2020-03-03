Stringent Motor Vehicle Act Led To A Decline In Road Fatalities In 8 States: Govt

The amended Motor Vehicle Act which imposes hefty penalties on violators is said to have reduced road fatalities between September and October 2019 in as many as eight states.

Between September 1 and October 31, the country saw 3,375 road accident deaths as compared to 3,729 in the same period last year.

The amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force from September 1.

In a reply to Rajya Sabha on March 3, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said that there was a considerable decline in fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 77 fewer deaths in road accidents in Gujarat.

Chandigarh also showed a significant improvement where road deaths reduced by three-fourth during this period, followed by Puducherry. Uttarakhand also saw a 30% decline in fatalities.

The average fall in fatalities across eight states was nearly 10%.

The only state to have recorded an increase is Chhatisgarh by 4.1%.

"Once we have the road crash and fatalities from all states for the September December quarter of 2019, we will have a clear picture of the impact of the changed law on road users," Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, adding that the impact of the change in Motor Vehicle Act will be seen in one to two years from now.

