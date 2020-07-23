[Video] Mother Takes On Kidnappers To Rescue Her 4-Yr-Old Daughter In Delhi

A mother in Delhi's Shakarpur braved two kidnappers who were trying to abduct her four-year-old daughter on Tuesday, July 21.

According to the police investigation, it was the child's paternal uncle who conspired against the family and planned the kidnapping because he was in dire need of cash.

The incident came to light after a video started making rounds on social media in which a man picked up the girl from inside the house while the other waited on his bike to make a quick run.

A mother was able to save her four-year-old daughter from being kidnapped on Tuesday from the clutches of armed kidnappers in Shakarpur area of East. @DelhiPolice 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1XdJJb3dIU — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) July 22, 2020

However, the mother showed exemplary courage and presence of mind attacked the kidnapper's vehicle and threw the two-wheeler off balance. With one hand, she caught hold of her daughter and held on to the bike with the other, preventing the kidnappers from escaping.



When she started losing her grip on the vehicle, fortunately, the locals sensing commotion came out of their houses, chased the two men. The kidnappers managed to flee the spot but left their two-wheeler behind.

This was seconds after a kidnapping attempt in Delhi was thwarted and suspects on bike were trying to escape. Amazing reaction time of a neighbour who blocks the narrow lane with a scooter and confronts the kidnappers. Watch out for each other! pic.twitter.com/gWwlZQNPJQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2020

The video was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the street.



According to India Today, the Shakarpur Police after receiving the complaint regarding the attempted kidnapping on Tuesday solved the case by tracing the owner of the bike left behind by the kidnappers while escaping.

The police reportedly identified the owner by chassis number and engine number.

The bike owner, Dheeraj, was arrested by the police in Jagatpuri. Dheeraj told the police that the plan to kidnap the kid was hatched by the kid's uncle Upender Bittoo, who had planned to demand a ransom due to financial difficulties.

Later, the police officials arrested Upender Bittoo.

"It is because of the courage and the presence of mind of the two neighbours that the kidnappers failed to abduct the child and had to leave the bike behind before fleeing the spot. The bike's ownership helped us identify the prime suspect, who turned out to the child's uncle, and unearth the entire kidnapping conspiracy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Held For Sexually Abusing COVID-19 Patient Twice At Aligarh Hospital