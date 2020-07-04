'My Son Should Be Killed, He Deserves Strict Punishment': Mother Of Criminal Who Killed 8 Cops In Kanpur

The mother of notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen including a DSP were killed, has said that police should kill her son even if they manage to arrest him.

NDTV reported that while talking to ANI, she said that her son deserves strict punishment.

"He should surrender himself before the police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him. Strict punishment should be given to him," said Sarla Devi.

"By killing innocent policemen, he has done a very bad thing. I saw the news of the encounter on TV. I want he should come out and surrender to police for his betterment, otherwise, police will find him anyway. I am saying nab him and then do encounter. He must be punished," she added.

According to Sarla Devi, Dubey joined the crime world after coming in contact with politicians.

"He wanted to win MLA elections. He had gunned down Santosh Shukla, a minister in the Rajnath Singh-led UP government," she said.

"I have not met him in 4 months. I am living with my younger son here in Lucknow. We are facing problem because of him. We are embarrassed because of him," she added

Meanwhile, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur, has said that any person with information about the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey will be given Rs 50,000 cash.

As many as eight police personnel were killed after they were fired upon by criminals last week when a police team had gone to raid Vikas Dubey's house.

