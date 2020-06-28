48% People Didn't Receive Full Lockdown Ration: Jharkhand Social Audit Unit

According to the Jharkhand's Social Audit Unit (SAU) findings on Public Distribution Scheme (PDS), almost 48% of people didn't receive full two months' of ration announced by the Jharkhand government during the lockdown.

Of the 2,062 beneficiaries that received two or more months' ration said that the quantity was given as per provisions, whereas 1898 people (48%) didn't receive quantity as per the provision, The Indian Express reported.

Out of the 1,255 families inspected, only 1,086 received the benefits, and among them, more than a third (34%) did not receive nutritional support. These families had pregnant/ lactating women or children below five years of age.

Of the 1767 families eligible under the Mid-May Meal scheme (MDM), around 353 families (20%) were left out of the list of beneficiaries.

The audit was conducted between April 27 and May 7 in 23 districts and 254 blocks of the state, covering 4,428 families for three types of food safety schemes- Public Distribution System (PDS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) or Anganwadi centre, and the Mid-Day Meal plan (MDM).

The districts having highest such share included Ramgarh, Jamtara, Godda, Giridih and Koderma, Gumla and Pakur. The report has been submitted to the respective departments on Thursday.

It read that besides COVID-19 pandemic, hunger is a major community issue faced by migrant workers and other vulnerable communities and that a large population of Jharkhand is affected by poverty.

Following, FIRs have been initiated against several PDS dealers after complaints of irregularities in grain distribution.

The state coordinator of SAU, Gurjeet Singh told the media that though a large number of eligible families are getting benefits of food security schemes, it is the small percentage of a vulnerable population who might be deprived of it.

The audit unit comes under the Rural Development Department and is established to look over the implementation of the programs by the government, promoting transparency and accountability.

