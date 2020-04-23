Moradabad: 5 Accused In Stone Pelting Incident Test Positive For COVID-19, 73 Police Personnel Quarantined

Five accused among the 17 who were arrested after a mob attacked a team of health workers in Nawabpura area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on April 15, to prevent it from taking a coronavirus-infected man to an isolation facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the police said.



According to a report by Hindustan Times, as many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the incident were quarantined on April 22.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak has informed that samples of all 73 police personnel, who have been quarantined at different centres here, have been sent for testing.

"We have enough staff at Nagphani police station to tackle the situation," he said.

Following the attack on a team of doctors on April 15, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the police to book the accused under the stringent National Security Act(NSA).

A total of 17 persons, including seven women, have been arrested for pelting stones on the health workers and police.

"17 persons, including seven women, have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting at medical team and police in Moradabad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC," Morabadabad SP Amit Kumar Anand told ANI on April 16.

A team of doctors and medical staff had reached Moradabad's Nawabganj area to take primary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient when a mob pelted stones at the ambulance and medical staff.

The police van, which came to rescue the health workers, was also targeted. Three people, including a doctor and a pharmacist, suffered injuries in the attack.