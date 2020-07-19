Monkey Pinned To Ground, Tortured, Four Arrested In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

A group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit were seen repeatedly torturing a monkey. In the disturbing two-minute-long video that is doing the rounds on social media, a man can be seen pinning the monkey to the ground while some other men poke it with a stick.

A man walks up to the monkey, and before allowing it to escape, covers it in a black liquid.

Uttar Pradesh police said that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been fined Rs 60,000 after a complaint by local forest department officials.

In a similar incident last month, villagers hanged a monkey to death from a tree in an attempt to scare away other monkeys in Khammam district of Telangana. The video of the incident, which took place on June 26 in Vemsoor village, went viral, enraging the public.

"The accused wanted to scare other monkeys by hanging the one which they caught. We found the carcass in a decomposed state. The accused are being booked under the Wildlife Protection Act," a forest official had said.

The accused, who admitted to their guilt, were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Also Read: Villagers In Telangana Hang Monkey To Death, Make Video Of The Act