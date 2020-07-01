News

Villagers In Telangana Hang Monkey To Death, Make Video Of The Act

"The accused wanted to scare other monkeys by hanging the one which was caught. We found the carcass in a decomposed state. The accused are being booked under the Wildlife Protection Act," said a forest official.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   1 July 2020 3:55 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Villagers In Telangana Hang Monkey To Death, Make Video Of The Act

Image Credit: Pixabay

In a horrific case of animal brutality, villagers hanged a monkey to death from a tree in an attempt to scare away other monkeys in Khammam district of Telangana.

"The perpetrators, who admitted their guilt, are being booked under the Wildlife Protection Act," Deccan Chronicle quoted Sathupalli Forest Range Officer A Venkateswarlu as saying.

The video of the incident, which took place on June 26 in Vemsoor village, has gone viral, enraging the public.

"The accused wanted to scare other monkeys by hanging the one which was caught. We found the carcass in a decomposed state. The accused are being booked under the Wildlife Protection Act," said the forest official.

Monkey menace is rampant in Sathupalli and nearby areas. According to the official, a Telangana government directive states that during afforestation, 30 percent of the area in Sathupalli forest will have edible wild fruit species to enhance the food base of wild animals, including monkeys. Therefore, when they are rehabilitated, there will be sufficient food available.

Also Read: 'Looking For People For Another Custodial Death': TN Cop Suspended For Threatening Milk Vendors On Facebook


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian