Divorce Cases More In Educated, Affluent Families: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief - Mohan Bhagwat courted controversy on February 16 after he said that the cases of divorce are found more in "educated and affluent" families as education and affluence bring arrogance. He said this is causing families to fall apart.



Mohan Bhagwat said there is no alternative to Hindu society in India. He was addressing the RSS workers who were present with their families in Ahmedabad.



"Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the RSS.



He further asked swayamsevaks to tell their family members about their work in the Sangh because according to him many times women members carry out the more painful task only to ensure that the swayamsevaks can continue with their work.

He said confining women to homes has resulted in the condition of the society that we see today.



"The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practised here for the last 2,000 years. Women were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our society," Bhagwat added.



He also said that there is no society without a household and women. According to him, women should be more enlightened. However, he warned that neither the society nor the family will survive if people do not care about it.



"India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family," the RSS chief said.



Soon after RSS chief's comment, Bollywood actress - Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to slam him. She described Bhagwat's comment as 'regressive". She in the Tweet wrote - Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statement."





Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

Also Read: Lynching A 'Western Concept', Meant To Defame Hindu Society: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat