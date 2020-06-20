News

"Nobody Inside Our Borders, Our Posts Have Not Been Occupied": PM Modi

"Our forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action," said the Prime Minister

The Logical Indian Crew
20 Jun 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: News18, News18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 19, said that there has been no intrusion in the Indian Territory in Ladakh and no Indian post has been captured.

Addressing leaders at an all-party meeting to discuss the India-China border dispute, he said, "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured."

He stated that the 20 brave soldiers laid down their lives, made supreme sacrifice for the country during the violent clash with their Chinese counterpart in Ladakh's Galwan Valley has taught a lesson to those "who had dared to look towards our motherland".


"The country today has such a capability that no one can even dare look towards an inch of our land," PM Modi said

The Prime Minister pointed out that even though India is reaching out to China through diplomatic channels to clearly highlight their stance on the matter, the armed forces have been given a free hand to take all necessary steps to defend the borders and protect the sovereignty of the nation.

"Our forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action. Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC," he said, referring to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China

He asserted that the central government had given primacy to the development of border area infrastructure to make the borders more secure for our jawans.

"Provision has also been made for fighter planes, modern helicopters, missile defence systems and other such needs of our forces. Through better infrastructure, supply of material and essentials to jawans in the difficult terrain has become comparatively easier," said PM Modi.

He highlighted that his government has always "stood up to outside pressure" when it comes to counter-terrorism, connectivity or trade issues.

The Prime Minister said that through the all-party meeting, he wants to assure the families of the martyrs that the entire country stands with them.

Also Read: Roads, Bridges, Heavy Machinery: Satellite Data Shows China's Full-Throttle Preparendess At LAC

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

