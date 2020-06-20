"Nobody Inside Our Borders, Our Posts Have Not Been Occupied": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 19, said that there has been no intrusion in the Indian Territory in Ladakh and no Indian post has been captured.



Addressing leaders at an all-party meeting to discuss the India-China border dispute, he said, "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured."

He stated that the 20 brave soldiers laid down their lives, made supreme sacrifice for the country during the violent clash with their Chinese counterpart in Ladakh's Galwan Valley has taught a lesson to those "who had dared to look towards our motherland".

पूर्वी लद्दाख में जो हुआ, इसको लेकर आपने रक्षा मंत्री जी और विदेश मंत्री जी को सुना भी और Presentation को भी देखा । न वहां कोई हमारी सीमा में घुस आया है और न ही कोई घुसा हुआ है, न ही हमारी कोई पोस्ट किसी दूसरे के कब्जे में है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 19, 2020





लद्दाख में हमारे 20 जांबाज शहीद हुए, लेकिन जिन्होंने भारत माता की तरफ आँख उठाकर देखा था, उन्हें वो सबक सिखाकर गए।



उनका ये शौर्य, ये बलिदान हमेशा हर भारतीय के मन में अमिट रहेगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 19, 2020

"The country today has such a capability that no one can even dare look towards an inch of our land," PM Modi said

The Prime Minister pointed out that even though India is reaching out to China through diplomatic channels to clearly highlight their stance on the matter, the armed forces have been given a free hand to take all necessary steps to defend the borders and protect the sovereignty of the nation.

"Our forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action. Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC," he said, referring to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China

मैं आपको भी आश्वस्त कर रहा हूं कि हमारी सेना देश की रक्षा के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है।



Deployment हो, Action हो, Counter Action हो, जल-थल-नभ में हमारी सेनाओं को देश की रक्षा के लिए जो करना है, वो कर रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 19, 2020

He asserted that the central government had given primacy to the development of border area infrastructure to make the borders more secure for our jawans.

"Provision has also been made for fighter planes, modern helicopters, missile defence systems and other such needs of our forces. Through better infrastructure, supply of material and essentials to jawans in the difficult terrain has become comparatively easier," said PM Modi.

He highlighted that his government has always "stood up to outside pressure" when it comes to counter-terrorism, connectivity or trade issues.

The Prime Minister said that through the all-party meeting, he wants to assure the families of the martyrs that the entire country stands with them.

I thank leaders from all parties, who gave their valued opinions during today's all-party meet.



Here are my remarks at the meeting... pic.twitter.com/g9FUADU0Ua — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2020

Also Read: Roads, Bridges, Heavy Machinery: Satellite Data Shows China's Full-Throttle Preparendess At LAC