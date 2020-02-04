Cheating Case Against PM Modi, Amit Shah In Ranchi Court Over ₹15 Lakh Promise

A case has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a district court in Ranchi, accusing them of cheating people,

HK Singh, an advocate at the state high court, filed the case accusing Modi and Shah of cheating people by promising them that ₹15 lakh would be credited to each person's bank account if the BJP came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Union minister Ramdas Athawle is the third accused in the case, India Today reported.

The court proceedings of the case commenced on Monday, February 3 and will come up for hearing on March 2. The complaint was filed under sections 415 (cheating) and 420 (dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), and section 123(b) of the Representation of the People Act.

"Why was the promise on CAA delivered but the promise on crediting ₹15 lakh in each person's account, a promise made in BJP manifesto, not honoured?" Singh said.

Singh further said that according to the Representation of People Act, false promises made to seek votes amount to "fraud with the people." However, contrary to the lawyer's claims, the ₹15 lakh promise was not part of BJP's manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

"Even I feel duped and so do many others by the cunning deceit of BJP leaders. They cannot have double standards. If they can deliver their promise on CAA, then they should also deliver on the ₹15 lakh promise," Singh added. Meanwhile, the BJP has rubbished the charges as a 'publicity stunt.'