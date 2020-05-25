'Modi Aarti' Praising PM Releases In Uttarakhand, Complaint Filed For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in Uttarakhand have written 'Modi Aarti' to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his skilful handling of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Written along the lines of the religious hymn of 'Hanuman Aarti', it states how under his leadership India was able to aid the United States by offering hydroxychloroquine drug amid the pandemic.

The Aarti further lauded the Prime Minister for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, for revoking Article 370 and for his fight against terrorism and corruption in the country.

The 'Modi Aarti', penned by Dr Renu Pant, was reportedly launched at a function on Friday, May 22.

This is what the aarti would be. U never know in the future we may get to sing it and be proud about it too.. #ModiAarti pic.twitter.com/V3Kgt2kp5u — Murali Krishna P (@MuraliK69772813) May 25, 2020

According to reports, the function was organised by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and other participants included Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

In the meantime, Congress party's women wing lodged a formal complaint with the local police for 'hurting religious sentiments' in the 'Aarti' for equating the Prime Minister with God.

"Such acts reflect of a dangerous culture. No one can be equated with God. BJP should focus on dealing with the national crisis not indulge in sycophancy," said Congress MLA from Haldwani, Indira Hridayesh.

"Prime Minister is God to me. I worship Modi ji daily as he gives positive energy. What's wrong if we are praising him?" Joshi told News18.

He further said that he will erect a statue of Prime Minister Modi once the coronavirus crisis ends.

