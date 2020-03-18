Maharashtra: Medical Council Sends Notice To Mumbai Doctor Who Claimed Coronavirus Won't Survive Indian Summer

Amid fighting deadly coronavirus and facilitating protective measures, India is also battling the outpour of misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19.

In a recent incident, a Mumbai-based doctor has been pulled up by the state medical council after he was seen describing coronavirus as a "Chinese fad" which will not survive in the Indian summer.

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has issued a notice seeking an explanation from Dr Anil Patil, from Dadar, in Central Mumbai, if he has any study to back his claims.

"The notice has been issued to Dr Anil Patil about whether he has any study or database to substantiate his claims about the virus," MMC president Dr Shivkumar Uttekar said on Tuesday.

The MMC Chief informed that video clips of the doctor with several claims are being circulated on social media and might encourage people to take personal hygiene casually amidst the coronavirus outbreak, which is violative of advisories issued by the Central government.

"It is unaccepted on the part of Dr Patil to speak against the advisories of the Central and state governments regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak. We asked him to clarify his views as he had repeatedly dismissed the outbreak and its seriousness," he said.

The video clips have also been allegedly picked up by a number of regional news organizations.

The doctor reportedly made claims that the fear over novel coronavirus is unwarranted and that the virus will not survive in Indian summer.

He also said the panic around the outbreak was merely an opportunity to create large-scale business for factories that manufacture masks.

Dr Patil also said that the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which had appeared in China in 2002, had no effect on Indians.

A total of 3 people have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic in India with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 39, including three foreigners.

The awareness on the precautionary measures and a crackdown on the explosion of such fake news on the virus has become extremely crucial in this scenario.

