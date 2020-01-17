News

Outrage Over 10 Fold Pay Gap Between Men And Women Cricketers In BCCI's New Contract

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 17 Jan 2020 2:25 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-20T16:12:51+05:30
Mithali Raj got demoted, MS Dhoni was dropped from BCCI's centrally contracted players' list, while several new names were added by the board

BCCI on Thursday released the annual player contracts for cricketers. A new A+ category was introduced and included some of the ace players including Captain Virat Kohli and offered a new salary of whopping Rs 7 crore.

The newly introduced tier has five names and contains all male players. These contracts are applicable from October 2019 to September 2020.

A gaping disparity was evident in the payment brackets of women and men athletes, which begs the question of whether the BCCI too got bitten by the 'Gender Bias' bug. Grades, A, B and C have been described for women, while the men's contract has four Grades, A+, A, B and C.

The payment bracket for men is currently set at Grade A+ (₹7 crores), A (₹5 crore), B (₹3 crore) and C (₹1 crore).

Whereas the pay for women cricketers starts at Grade A (₹50 lakh), Grade B (₹30 lakh), Grade C (₹10 lakh). At a time when women all over the world are campaigning for equal wages for men and women, BCCI's move seems not only appalling but glaringly impudent.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment and call out the BCCI's misogyny and bias.

The country has always been more enthusiastic about men's cricket tournaments, worshipping cricketers like war heroes. This, however, cannot be a reason for the pay discrimination.

The question here is on what basis are the pay brackets decided? Jut like men, women cricketers too put out equal efforts while playing the sport and leave no stone unturned in making India proud.

A 10 fold pay difference between male and female cricketers is unacceptable under any circumstance. Gender difference should neither be a basis for judging a sportsperson's capabilities nor should it be the basis of discrimination when it comes to their pay.

