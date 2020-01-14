"Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol (Search for the missing MP Sunny Deol)," read posters put up at several public places including railway station in Punjab's Pathankot.

The "missing" posters of the actor-turned-politician, BJP MP, from Gurdaspur constituency, has sparked another row over his commitment towards the citizens.

Deol's Reaction

The actor took to social media to post a video extending his wishes on the harvest festival of Lohri and later addressed the accusations hurled at him.

"I got to know that the opposition is coming up with nonsensical things against me. I just want to tell them that it isn't their or my job. It is the people's job and all of us work for them," he said in the video.

"Opposition leaders should work for the welfare of people. I am also working to resolve the traffic congestion in the city," Deol said in Punjabi in the video.

"I want to tell the people that the trust they have placed on me and based on that trust's strength I have been doing a lot of small things and will continue doing so," he added promising bigger projects for his constituency in future.

Opposition's Reactions



Congress MP Manish Tewari took to Twitter to take a jibe on the "missing" posters.

"Not Suprising same thing happened to his father Dharmendra in Bikaner. Gurdaspur missed the chance of a good man @sunilkjakhar representing them again. Would have added to @INCIndia 's strength in Parliament," the Anandpur Sahib MP tweeted.

Row Over Attendance

The 63-year-old Bollywood actor-turned-politician stirred criticism in July last year for nominating Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his representative to "attend meetings and follow important matters" on his behalf in his parliamentary constituency.

He deflected the row with a statement on Twitter that said "It is extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all. I have appointed my PA (Personal Assistant) to represent my office in Gurdaspur. This appointment has been made to ensure smooth flow of work whenever I am out of Gurdaspur to attend the parliament or travelling for work."

Sunny Deol's attendance in the Parliament has been a subject of criticism with critics lashing out at his non-serious approach towards his responsibilities. In the very first session, he was absent for 28 days and attended only nine sittings, according to records.



Deol debuted in politics last year defeating the sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur seat in the Lok Sabha.





