News

Missing PhD Scholar Joins Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Confirms J&K Police, Family Says 'Our Son Not A Militant'

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "As per report, he has joined Hizbul Mujahideen. If his parents bring him back, we won't arrest him."

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   24 Jun 2020 12:24 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-24T17:56:26+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Missing PhD Scholar Joins Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Confirms J&K Police, Family Says

CREDITS: OPI

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday informed that the PhD student who went missing in Srinagar on June 13, has joined the militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Hilal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Srinagar's Bemina, went missing on June 13 during a trek to high altitude Naranag, in the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district along with four of his friends.

While the others returned home on the same evening, Hilal did not, soon after which the family lodged a missing complaint with the police.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "As per report, he has joined Hizbul Mujahideen. If his parents bring him back, we won't arrest him," as quoted by The Indian Express.

Since his disappearance, Dar's family members have been moving from pillar to post in Srinagar, and have requested Lieutenant Governor administration and the Police to locate him. The family discarded all the claims of Dar joining the militant group.

Dar is an orphan and was pursuing his PhD in Kashmir University's Management Studies Department.

Speaking to the local news agency, Dar's Uncle Nisar Ahmed appealed to the heads of all the security agencies in Kashmir to trace him. "Check his phone records of 20 years, he has nothing offensive against him. He was working in a private company in Gurgaon and had come home in the wake of a virus," Ahmed added.

The police informed that five friends, who accompanied Dar on the trek, are being questioned. They even took the police to the exact spot where the 26-year-old scholar was last seen.

Also Read: ICMR, AYUSH Ministry Distance Themselves From Ramdev's Cure For Coronavirus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian