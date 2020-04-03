"Mosque Is The Best Place To Die" Missing Islamic Sect Chief Encourages Large Gathering In Viral Audio

After the massive religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area became a hotspot of COVID-19, a hunt is on for the leader of Islamic missionary sect Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who was last seen on March 28.

Nearly 400 COVID-19 cases are estimated to be linked to Delhi's "Markaz Nizamuddin", where the Tablighi Jamaat is based. As many as 9,000 of its members, both Indian and foreign, are expected to be at risk, as per the officials.

Maulana Saad, 56, is also expected to be exposed to COVID-19.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has ordered teams to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar to look for him and six more Markaz officials who have been charged by the police.

A notice has also been at his home which will be responded through his lawyer.

The police has contacted 14 hospitals as part of a search operation to nab the cleric.

Maulana Saad has been charged over allegations that he instigated people to congregate and crowd at Markaz Nizamuddin, defying all precautions of social distancing. He also allegedly ignored two police notices to vacate the building.

Two audio clips surfaced on the Markaz YouTube channel, on Wednesday, in which he is heard claiming that he is self-isolating in Delhi after a doctor's advice.

In the first audio, Maulana says "a mosque is the best place to die" and insists that the virus can not harm his followers.

In the second audio clip, he contradicts his own words and appeals to Tablighi members to abide by the guidelines of the government and not engage in large gatherings.

"Undoubtedly, what is happening in the world is the result of humanity's crimes. We should remain at home, that is the only way to calm the wrath of God. One should follow the advice of doctors and cooperate with the administration. Wherever our members are, they should follow the administration's orders," he says.

"Quarantine yourself, no matter where you are, it is not against Islam or Shariyat," he adds.

On March 23, Maulana Saad had claimed that the social distancing warnings are a conspiracy to keep Muslims away from each other.

"Where will you run from death? Death is in front of you...This is an occasion to seek penance from God. Not an occasion where one comes under the influence of doctors and stops Namaaz, meeting each other...Yes, there is a virus. But 70,000 angels are with me and if they can't save me, who will? This is the time for more such gatherings, not the time to avoid each other...," he says in the sermon.

At a time when the nation was trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak, over 2500 members of the Jammat gathered at the Nizamuddin Markaz between March 10 and 15, putting several lives at risk.

