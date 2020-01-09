News

Missing, Delhi Police! Last Seen Beating Students At Jamia University

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 9th, 2020 / 3:15 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

It’s been over 72 hours since the Delhi police are missing.

Masked mob wreaked havoc at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday, January 5, but no arrests have been made by the police even after several mobsters have been identified on social media.

If you have any tip please help us locate the Delhi Police.

Contributors

Written by : Shweta Kothari

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

