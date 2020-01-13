48 BJP Minority Cell Members Quit Over CAA, NRC, Say Party Has Lost Its “Ideology”
January 13th, 2020
As many as 48 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority cell in Bhopal have quit the party over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
The 48 members in a joint resignation letter alleged that the party has started working against a particular community. Among the members who have put down, their papers include – Adil Khan, the vice president of Bhopal district’s minority cell, The Hindu reported.
“Have you ever seen a government passing a law in Parliament, and then going from door to door seeking support for it?” said Khan. He said that the government moving door to door to gather support reveals that the party has done something wrong.
Other members including the State media in-charge, spokesperson and district ministers quit stating that the senior leaders have not paid attention to the complaints made against the offensive remarks made by some party leaders targeting a specific community.
“People don’t have enough to eat, how can you expect them to produce documents to prove citizenship?” Khan added. In a letter addressed to the BJP’s state minority cell chief, the former members wrote that the party once followed the principle of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and did not indulge in discrimination.
The party used took everyone along, including the minorities. “But in the past few years, it has been hijacked by two-three big names and started working against a particular community. The spirit of the Constitution is being killed now,” the letter read.
Abdul Qureshi, who has worked in the party for the last 40 years, said that the party’s ideology to make Hindu Rashtra has come out in the open. He alleged that earlier the party members at least used to take suggestions from them, but now the party has lost its “ideology.”
The party responded to the allegation by saying that the community leaders and communists who are against the interest of the country have misled the workers.
