Rajasthan: Man Rapes, Murders Landlord's Six-Yr-Old Daughter; Arrested

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 15 March 2020 3:10 AM GMT
A man was arrested by police for allegedly raping and killing his landlord's six-year-old daughter in a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on March 4.

The accused, who was arrested, has been identified as Lalchand N Bairagi. He had rented a room in the victim's house a week before he committed the crime.

The accused had a meal and a few drinks with the victim's father on the night of the brutal rape and murder.

The family found the girl missing in the morning, and informed the police after failing to trace her. Her body was later discovered in Bairagi's kitchen, wrapped in a jute bag, India Today reported.

The accused was arrested before he could dump the body in a well and run away to Madhya Pradesh, as per his plan.

Despite POCSO courts awarding stringent punishment to accused in such crimes, Rajasthan has witnessed a number of cases of child rape.

In December last year, a man was arrested for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Tonk district. The girl was brutally raped and strangled with her own school belt.

